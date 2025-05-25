D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 35,600 Shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aris Mining were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aris Mining by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 117,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aris Mining by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Aris Mining by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Aris Mining by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 821,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 344,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its position in shares of Aris Mining by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 149,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Aris Mining Stock Up 4.1%

NYSE ARMN opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aris Mining Co. has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.50 and a beta of -0.57.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

