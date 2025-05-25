D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 74,750 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 74,750 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLM. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 119,796 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in SLM by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

SLM Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $374.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.83 million. SLM had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Insider Transactions at SLM

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,324.25. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

