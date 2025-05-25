Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:DH opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 142.38%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3,652.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.