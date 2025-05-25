Deutsche Bank AG Buys 15,932 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 125.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vicor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vicor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vicor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In related news, CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 440 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $27,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,504 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $213,744.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,942. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,842 shares of company stock worth $363,868 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Stock Up 0.3%

Vicor stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.85. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.23). Vicor had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

