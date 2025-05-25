Deutsche Bank AG Buys 8,859 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Astronics were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,150,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 181,619 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 58,149 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 881,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 325,904 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 493.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 302,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Astronics news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 77,099 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $1,892,780.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,794.30. The trade was a 92.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATRO opened at $30.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $205.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATRO. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Astronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

