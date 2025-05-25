Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,021,000 after buying an additional 71,703 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Allostery Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,530,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APGE opened at $39.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $63.50.

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.24. Equities analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,983,558.05. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 3,860 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $139,809.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,173 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,606.06. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,175 shares of company stock worth $587,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APGE shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

