Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 458.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 793.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $876.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.88 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.57%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Articles

