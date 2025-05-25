Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 451.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCSI opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.48. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $32.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.07 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 83.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consensus Cloud Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

