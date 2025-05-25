Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 5,804.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 720,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,182,000 after acquiring an additional 708,715 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,679,000 after acquiring an additional 266,127 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 362.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 249,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after acquiring an additional 195,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,696,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 219,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 132,007 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.96 million, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $57.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.57%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Helios Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLIO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

