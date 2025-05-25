Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2,902.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 204.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Shares of VRTS opened at $167.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.13. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.18 and a 12-month high of $252.82.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The closed-end fund reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.99 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 53.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.