Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,175 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,468,000 after buying an additional 3,112,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 823.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,742,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,619,000 after buying an additional 1,553,612 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,123,000 after buying an additional 1,395,165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,026,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,545,000 after buying an additional 1,238,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,816,000 after buying an additional 785,017 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $56.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -941.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $56.55.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.