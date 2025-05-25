Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Digital Brands Group Trading Up 10.2%
DBGI opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Digital Brands Group has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $106.50.
Digital Brands Group Company Profile
