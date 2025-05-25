Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DCBO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Docebo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Get Docebo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DCBO

Docebo Trading Down 0.3%

Institutional Trading of Docebo

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $26.26 on Thursday. Docebo has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $778.16 million, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 217,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 93,090 shares in the last quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 49,902 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Warburg Pincus LLC lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 3,630,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,238,000 after purchasing an additional 362,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Docebo

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.