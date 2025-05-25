Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

NASDAQ:DOMH opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $67.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.59. Dominari has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $13.58.

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter. Dominari had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 180.22%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dominari stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominari Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:DOMH Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Dominari at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

