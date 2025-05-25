Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on May 25th, 2025

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMHFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Dominari Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOMH opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $67.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.59. Dominari has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $13.58.

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter. Dominari had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 180.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominari

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dominari stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMHFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Dominari at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Dominari Company Profile

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

