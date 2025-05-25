Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Domo’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Domo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. Domo has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua G. James purchased 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $502,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $757,900. This trade represents a 196.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Jolley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,224.33. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,107,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,164,000 after buying an additional 36,029 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 282,943 shares during the last quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,449,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 41,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

