Domo’s (DOMO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOMO. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Domo from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Get Domo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Domo

Domo Price Performance

Domo stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Domo has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $453.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Domo will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

In related news, Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $772,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 781,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,216. The trade was a 18.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Jolley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,224.33. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.