Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Draganfly from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th.
Draganfly Stock Performance
Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 227.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,487.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Draganfly will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Draganfly stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Draganfly at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.
Draganfly Company Profile
Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.
