Duquesne Family Office LLC Invests $72.05 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 328,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $72,048,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 237,793 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $52,169,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Collar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Financial Corp now owns 29,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,749 shares of company stock valued at $24,197,235 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $200.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

