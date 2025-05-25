Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $201.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $225.97 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.37 and a 1 year high of $228.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.82.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

