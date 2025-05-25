Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 137.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 175,118 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 310,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 153,302 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,791,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

DVAX stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

