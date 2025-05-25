Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 6,019.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,802 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $150,537,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $137,848,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $137,416,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,136.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 736,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,213,000 after buying an additional 713,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,886,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,561,000 after buying an additional 697,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.9%

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.20. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

