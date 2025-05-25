Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Edible Garden Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ EDBL opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Edible Garden has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $55.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by $0.56. Edible Garden had a negative return on equity of 52,263.51% and a negative net margin of 78.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 million.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

