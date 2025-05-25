First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Stake Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,661 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,858 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCF. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,147,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 121.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 116,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 295,011 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 51,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

FCF stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Todd D. Brice purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $112,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,945. The trade was a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

