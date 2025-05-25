First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,480 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,025 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $31.18.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.80 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $189,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,633.72. This represents a 40.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

