Focus Partners Wealth Has $32,000 Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Focus Partners Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,645 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 315,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 65,019 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 72,579 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 66,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $50.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.