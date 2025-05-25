Focus Partners Wealth Sells 13,217 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Focus Partners Wealth reduced its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,217 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Telos were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLS. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Telos by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,523,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Telos by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 162,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Telos by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 128,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Telos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Telos from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

TLS stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $180.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 40.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

