Group One Trading LLC Buys 79,169 Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Group One Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) by 2,888.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,169 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC’s holdings in Wallbox were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $1.25 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Wallbox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.06.

Wallbox Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of WBX opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Wallbox has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About Wallbox

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

