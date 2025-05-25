Group One Trading LLC Buys 9,000 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Group One Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 9,000.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBI stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Janus International Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

