GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 870.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,334.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.