Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 291.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,110 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $42,466,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Hawkins by 487.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after acquiring an additional 211,472 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hawkins by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,839,000 after acquiring an additional 32,670 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hawkins by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after acquiring an additional 57,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,087,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Price Performance

HWKN stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.50. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.88 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.67.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $245.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWKN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. CJS Securities started coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HWKN

Hawkins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.