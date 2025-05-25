Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 162,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $16,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 1,069.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.35.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hexcel from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hexcel from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HXL

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.