Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Position Increased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Hillenbrand worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 712.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 2.5%

HI stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.62%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

