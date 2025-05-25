Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,543 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,502,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,345,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 993,833 shares during the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 207,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 995,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 514,645 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Hudson Technologies from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $307.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

