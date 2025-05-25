Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,354 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.05% of Ichor worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ichor by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ichor by 377.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 74,255 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ichor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeff Andreson acquired 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,114.84. This trade represents a 3.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ichor from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Ichor Stock Performance

Ichor stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $559.91 million, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $42.70.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $244.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.95 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

