Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Impinj by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Impinj by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI opened at $112.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 1.64. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $239.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Impinj had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.38.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

