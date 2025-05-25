Jane Street Group LLC Invests $832,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2,689.5% in the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $122.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $137.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.