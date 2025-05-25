Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 2,872 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 255,532 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Samsara by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 23,023 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,464,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

IOT stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.17 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 52,573 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $2,431,501.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,206.25. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 118,589 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $5,828,649.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,192,900. This trade represents a 48.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,560,678 shares of company stock valued at $63,152,124. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

