Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Northeast Bank by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Northeast Bank Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $81.90 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $110.35. The firm has a market cap of $672.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average is $94.42.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.09 million.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

