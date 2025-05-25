Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 6,687 M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPTI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in M-tron Industries by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M-tron Industries alerts:

M-tron Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MPTI opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $132.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

M-tron Industries Profile

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M-tron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M-tron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.