Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,803 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 469.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on KROS shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keros Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc acquired 934,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $9,464,033.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,392,737 shares in the company, valued at $44,498,425.81. This represents a 27.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9%

KROS opened at $14.57 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $591.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $3.63. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. The business had revenue of $211.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

