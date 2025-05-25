Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $247,000 Holdings in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Southern California Bancorp were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 3,010,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,788,000 after purchasing an additional 313,612 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern California Bancorp by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 264,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 121,845 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Southern California Bancorp by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 85,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 70,029 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 85,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 48,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Southern California Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Southern California Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAL opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. Southern California Bancorp has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $478.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $44.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 million. Southern California Bancorp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern California Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase 1,600,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Southern California Bancorp Company Profile

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

