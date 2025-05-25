Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Camping World by 494.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W downgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

In other news, President Matthew D. Wagner acquired 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 300,640 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,270.40. This trade represents a 1.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWH opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.13. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $25.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.70%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

