Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $548,000 Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in FOX by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Up 0.1%

FOXA opened at $55.04 on Friday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FOX

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.