Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $601,000 Stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE WTTR opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $978.67 million, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.28. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $374.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.78 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.48%. Select Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Select Water Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Select Water Solutions from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

