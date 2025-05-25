Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $637,000 Position in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Granite Ridge Resources were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Rock Energy Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth $357,018,000. Spider Management Company LLC raised its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Spider Management Company LLC now owns 4,951,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,987,000 after purchasing an additional 872,282 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University raised its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Georgetown University now owns 3,325,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 697,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 454,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,234,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after buying an additional 418,059 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial cut Granite Ridge Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 18,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $101,298.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,976.85. This trade represents a 13.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $110,071. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRNT opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $7.10.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $122.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is 488.89%.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.