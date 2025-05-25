Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,632,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,129,000 after purchasing an additional 57,759 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,134,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 129,120 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 49,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $6.50 price target on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 0.9%

BRSP stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $656.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $6.71.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

See Also

