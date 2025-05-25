Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $312,000 in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oklo by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,209,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Oklo by 2,386.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oklo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Oklo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Oklo Trading Up 23.6%

OKLO stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of -0.02. Oklo Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In related news, Co-Founder, CEO Jacob DeWitte 139,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. Following the completion of the , the insider now owns 10,893,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,253,026.88. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Jansen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $147,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oklo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.