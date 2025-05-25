Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $312,000 in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 780.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $131.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.13. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $235.43.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($2.20). Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $157.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Willis Lease Finance

In related news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total value of $704,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,060.76. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $263,015.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,686.40. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,074. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

