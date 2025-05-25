Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $428,000 in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Onestream by 5,118.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Onestream by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onestream by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 100,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 70,439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onestream by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on OS. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Onestream in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Onestream from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Onestream from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Onestream from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.19.

In related news, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $811,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 20,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $553,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,009,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,931,287.81. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onestream stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. Onestream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $136.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

