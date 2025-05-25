Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $524,000 in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CommScope by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CommScope by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 22,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 826.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

CommScope Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of COMM stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.